Congress will secure victory across all 13 LS seats in Punjab: Kharge

Extending solidarity with the protesting farmers over their demands with the Central government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party would secure victory across all 13 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Addressing the inaugural Punjab Congress Worker's Convention convened at Samrala near Ludhiana, Kharge said: "Today's gathering signifies a monumental moment for the Congress. The resolute presence of our workers and office-bearers underscores the unwavering determination of the Punjab Congress to secure victory across all 13 constituencies in the forthcoming elections."

The AICC chief emphasised the historical and cultural significance of Punjab, saying: "Punjab, the land of Guru Nanak Dev-ji, epitomizes principles of equality and unity. It is incumbent upon us to uphold and propagate these values nationwide. Punjab stands as a beacon of pride for our nation, exemplified by its dual role in providing a substantial number of soldiers and sustaining the agricultural backbone of the country."

Regarding agricultural reforms, Kharge expressed solidarity with the farmers, asserting: "Despite the hollow promises of the BJP government, the Congress stands steadfastly with the farmers. The revoking of three contentious farm laws is all a ploy as the laws have not yet been cancelled."

Commending the resilience of Punjab's farmers, Kharge lauded their protests at the borders of Delhi, affirming Congress' unwavering support.

He critiqued the divisive tactics employed by certain factions, and questioned if they can be called patriots.

Reflecting on the economic landscape under the BJP rule, he said: "All growth witnessed in India has been seen during the Congress rule, but none has been seen during this dark BJP rule being witnessed in the nation currently. There are currently 30 lakh jobs available in government sectors but still majority of our youth is unemployed. All we have seen under this BJP rule, the rich are getting richer while the poor continue to struggle."

Kharge reiterated the indispensable role of party workers in disseminating Congress' vision for a progressive India.

He affirmed: "The workers are essential to go door to door in order to make the people realise how our nation has deteriorated under this BJP rule. The workers will help disseminate our ideas and message to the people, following which, the people of India will surely vote for the Congress in order to secure democracy in our nation.