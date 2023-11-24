Congress's guarantees in Rajasthan have solution to every problem, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: A day ahead of the polling in Rajasthan, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the grand old party understood the needs of the state coming and its guarantees had solution to every problem.

In a post on 'X', Rahul Gandhi said: "We heard and understood everything that came from the heart of Rajasthan - every guarantee of Congress is the solution to your problems."

Highlighting the party's guarantees, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said: "Rajasthan asked, can our government afford the most expensive treatment? Up to Rs 50 lakh of free treatment in Chiranjeevi scheme will put an end to every worry. The farmer is defeated not by his origin but by his interest. Therefore, we guaranteed interest free loans up to Rs 2 lakh."

He also said that the mothers and sisters of Rajasthan will not have to surrender to anyone.

"Our guarantee of support of Rs 10,000 per year and cheap gas cylinders will become a source of savings for every household."

He also said that studying in English-medium schools is no longer a dream of poor children, as it is becoming a reality. "Every child of Rajasthan will get free education in English medium school. Connecting college students to the digital world is not just the responsibility of parents. Free laptop or tablet is a need today, which will be fulfilled by the government," he said.

"The work which Congress started in Rajasthan, after forming the government, we will again take it forward at double speed - we will fulfill the guarantees given," he added.

Meanwhile, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said: "Empowered the sisters of Rajasthan. KG to PG free education, scooter to girl students. Rs 10,000 help for 10th pass, help of Rs 20,000 to graduate, one crore thirty five lakh women have smartphones, 90 per cent discount on bus travel, 30 per cent reservation in government jobs, free sanitary napkin to every woman."

She said: "Our guarantees in this election: Rs 10,000 annually to the female head, smartphone for the female head of the family, CCTV in public places, security guards in every village and urban ward, cylinder worth Rs 500 will be made available for Rs 400. These are the guarantees of women's strength and Guarantee of Rajasthan's progress." Polling for the 200 member assembly elections is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the assembly elections.