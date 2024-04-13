Conspiracy on to impose Prez rule in Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President's rule in the national capital. "Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, President's rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President's rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people," she said at a press conference here.

Reacting to the AAP leader's charge, the BJP said it was surprising that the fear of President's rule is haunting the AAP, which has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. At the press conference, Atishi claimed that in recent times, many events have taken place that indicates the possibility of the imposition of President's rule in the national capital.

In the last few months, no senior IAS officer has been posted in Delhi, she said. "Posts are lying vacant in departments but no postings have taken place. Bureaucrats have stopped attending meetings called by ministers, citing the Model Code of Conduct. The lieutenant governor has been writing letters to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) over the functioning of the Delhi government," she said.

Atishi further said the BJP already knows that it cannot come to power in Delhi. "The AAP defeated the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. That is why they want to topple the Delhi government.