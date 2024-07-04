Constable who slapped Kangana shifted to K’taka

Live
New Delhi: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport last month, has been transferred to a unit in Bengaluru pending a disciplinary inquiry, official sources said on Wednesday.
Kaur was suspended by the central armed police force on June 6 soon after the alleged incident took place when the newly elected MP was travelling to Delhi.
A police FIR was also lodged against the constable on a complaint by the CISF.
The sources said Kaur is under suspension and has been posted to the 10th reserve battalion based in the Karnataka capital pending a disciplinary inquiry.
She was shifted to the unit soon after the incident in the fair interest of the investigation that is underway, they said.
A senior commandant-rank officer is conducting the inquiry, and statements of the constable, her colleagues present at the airport that day, the shift in-charge and some airline officials are being recorded, the sources said.