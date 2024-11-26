Constitution Day 2024: Year-Long Celebrations Kick Off with President’s Address

President Droupadi Murmu kicked off the year-long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Constitution with a joint address to both Houses of Parliament on November 26, 2024.

While the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, it officially came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a republic.

To commemorate this milestone, the government has planned a series of events throughout the year.

On November 25, 2024, the Centre launched a new website, [https://constitution75.com](https://constitution75.com), to help citizens learn about and engage with the legacy of India’s Constitution.

Later that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, where he released the Indian Judiciary's annual report for 2023-24.

At the same time, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, speaking at the Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan organized by the Congress party, called the proposed national caste census a "mega health checkup for society."

He also expressed strong support for the Gandhi family, praising their dedication to protecting the Constitution.



