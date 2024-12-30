‘Constitution is our guiding light’ Top quotes from Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 117th Episode of Mann Ki Baat started off by invoking the Constitution, saying, “it’s our guiding light”. Honoring the milestone of India completing 75 years of Constitution next January, Modi announced that a nationwide campaign has been created, inviting citizens to read the Preamble and share their videos on the holy book.

“A special website http://Constitution75.com has been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution. You can read the Constitution in myriad languages and ask questions pertaining to the Constitution,” the PM said.

Speaking about the Maha Kumbh event going to be held in Prayagraj from 13th January, PM Modi said an AI chatbot will be available for users to access information related to Kumbh, available in 11 Indian languages.

The PM said, “With the help of digital navigation, people will be able to reach different ghats, temples, and akharas of sadhus in Maha Kumbh 2025. The same navigation system will also help you reach parking spaces.” Calling the ‘Maha Kumbh’ as ‘Maha Kumbh’ of unity, Modi appealed to the devout to return from it with resolve to remove hate and division from society.

He hailed India’s soft power through films, saying that the WAVES summit to be organized in India next year, is an important step in making ‘India a hub of global content creation.’

“When we are moving towards a 5 trillion dollar economy, our creator economy is bringing in a new energy. I would urge the entire entertainment and creative industry of India - whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming or an innovator in entertainment technology - to be a part of the WAVES Summit.”

Modi also said a Tamil teaching programme was offered in Fiji with the help of the government of India. PM said it was the first time in the last 80 years that trained Tamil teachers are teaching the language in Fiji.