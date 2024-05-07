Controversy Erupts Over Comments On Ayodhya Ram Temple Architecture

Ram Gopal Yadav, a prominent figure in the Samajwadi Party, stirred controversy recently with his remarks concerning the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Yadav labeled the Ram Mandir as "bekaar (useless)" due to perceived shortcomings in its construction. These comments drew strong criticism from the BJP, particularly from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who condemned them as an affront to the deeply held beliefs of millions of Ram devotees.



The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, had already been a subject of political contention, with opposition leaders opting to abstain from the grand event.



When questioned about the absence of opposition leaders at the Ram Mandir, Ram Gopal Yadav responded by stating, "Roz Ram ka darshan karte hein (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)." He then proceeded to criticize the temple's architecture, referring to it as "bekaar (useless)" and questioning its alignment based on the principles of Vastu shastra, an ancient science governing spatial design in harmony with natural and cosmic energies.



Yadav's remarks elicited a sharp rebuke from Chief Minister Adityanath, who denounced them as disrespectful to the sentiments of devotees and as a challenge to the divine authority of Lord Shri Ram. Adityanath emphasized that such statements not only exploit religious beliefs for political gains but also undermine the sacred reverence attached to the Ram Temple.



In response to opposition parties leveraging religious sentiments for political mileage, Adityanath criticized their strategy of appeasement, asserting that such tactics are transparent attempts to safeguard their vote banks. He concluded by reaffirming the societal rejection of any attempt to belittle the faith of millions of devotees dedicated to the Ram Temple.

