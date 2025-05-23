Convicted for pointing gun at SDM, Rajasthan BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena disqualified from Assembly

Jaipur: The Assembly membership of Rajasthan BJP MLA, Kanwarlal Meena, has been terminated after he was found guilty in a case where he threatened an SDM with a pistol in 2005.

The Assembly has issued an official notification confirming the termination.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced on Friday that MLA from Anta constituency, Kanwarlal, has been disqualified from the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly following his conviction in a court of law. The disqualification is in accordance with Article 191(1)(e) of the Indian Constitution and Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Devnani stated that the disqualification took effect from the date of conviction, and consequently, the Anta (193) Assembly seat in District Baran has been declared vacant. The Speaker clarified that the decision was made after receiving legal advice from the Advocate General of Rajasthan.

"I do not work under any kind of pressure," he emphasised. "All decisions are made strictly in accordance with the law and only after a thorough examination of all aspects." He further stated that precedent exists for such matters, noting that previous Speakers have also taken time to study and act on similar cases. Devnani cautioned against politicising the issue, underlining that the matter is purely legal in nature.

He explained that the Advocate General was asked to provide legal counsel on the day of the court’s verdict regarding MLA Kanwarlal. According to established legal provisions, an MLA stands disqualified from the date of conviction, and the notification of the seat’s vacancy is formally issued by the Legislative Assembly. He also referenced Article 177 of the Constitution, stating that the Advocate General has the constitutional authority to participate in the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly and offer legal opinions when required. Earlier, the Assembly Secretariat had issued a notice to Kanwarlal, requiring him to respond by May 7.

He was asked to clarify whether he had received any relief from the Supreme Court to stay his sentence. As the Supreme Court did not suspend the conviction or sentence, the Speaker was left with no option but to revoke his membership.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Tikaram Julie, has welcomed the disqualification of convicted MLA Kanwarlal Meena as a “victory of justice, truth, and the Constitution.” He termed the action taken by the Assembly Speaker as a result of the Congress Party’s continued struggle to uphold constitutional values.

“Satyameva Jayate—truth has prevailed. This is the triumph of the Congress Party's movement to save the Constitution,” Julie said.

He credited the success to the vision and resolve of national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that the Congress remained firm in its stand and fought relentlessly to defend constitutional values.

Julie called the development a key milestone in the Congress Party’s ‘Save Constitution’ campaign, emphasising that their struggle was rooted in the rule of law and democratic principles. “Our movement followed the path shown by our leaders, and in the end, the Constitution prevailed. Its dignity has been preserved,” he stated.