Corona cases increased again in Delhi, Kejriwal instructs to double test

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the rise in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked to double the number of tests.

Kejriwal said that corona cases have increased in the capital Delhi in the last few days. The recovery rate in the capital is over 90%. We are all set. I have directed that the number of tests will double in the coming days.

Kejriwal said that the investigation in Delhi will be doubled in the next one week. At present, 20 thousand investigations are being done and will increase it to 40 thousand. We will work on the investigation and isolate strategy.

He said that some cases of corona have increased. But the number of patients in hospitals did not increase. At the same time, the number of people who have died has also decreased and the cured people have also increased.

The good thing is that since July 14, there has not been a single death in home isolation. In Delhi, more than 77 thousand people have recovered from staying at home.

One thing has also come to notice that even after recovering from Corona in Delhi, people are lacking in oxygen. They have trouble breathing. They will be oxygen controlled at home, which will be completely free.

Kejriwal has appealed to people to wear masks. Check for signs of corona symptoms. Isolate yourself. We will fight together. He said there is nothing to worry about. If the cases increase then our preparation is complete.

Kejriwal called a high-level emergency meeting in the capital in view of the increasing cases of Covid-19. Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

On Tuesday, 1,544 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi and 17 people died. This is the first time the city has had more than 1,500 cases of infection in more than a month.