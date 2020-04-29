Corona control room set up in UP Assembly

Lucknow: A special control room has been set up in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to provide a platform to the MLAs to register their suggestions and complaints related to the state government's fight against COVID-19.

Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said that the decision to this effect was taken on the advice of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during his last video conferencing with the presiding officers of the State Assemblies.

Similar control rooms have also been set up in other State Assemblies.

The Speaker said that Legislators would be encouraged to highlight problems being faced by them in their constituencies while discharging duties as people's representatives.

"Suggestions by MLAs would also enable the government to strengthen its fight against the coronavirus infection," he added.

The complaint redressal centre will enable Legislators of ruling party as well as the opposition parties to register their complaints on corona related issues in their respective constituencies.

The move is designed to involve all Legislators in the battle against corona.