Coronavirus cases in Gujarat jump to 538, death toll rises to 26

Coronavirus in Gujarat: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose to 538 on Monday after 22 more people tested positive for the disease, an official said on Monday.

Besides, the number of death rose to 26 after two more patients succumbed to coronavirus in the state.

Out of the 22 new cases, 13 were reported from Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Till now, there have been 295 COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, the highest in the state, while Vadodara has reported 102 cases.

Out of the two deaths, one was reported from Ahmedabad where a 75-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed at SVP Hospital.

The patient also suffered from heart and lung ailments, Ravi said.

With this, Ahmedabad has reported 13 deaths so far.

Besides, a 27-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also suffering from dengue, died in Vadodara, taking the total number of deaths there to three.

"The patient was initially suffering from dengue, but due to weak immunity, he also contracted coronavirus and died at Gotri hospital in Vadodara," Ravi said.

So far, 47 people have been discharged in the state after recovery.

Ravi said as many as 2,263 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Till now, 13,257 samples have been tested in Gujarat, out of which 538 came out positive, while the reports of 273 are pending.

"All medical colleges in Gujarat have applied to the central government to seek permission for coronavirus testing.

Private laboratories can also apply.

This is being done to increase the rate of testing," Ravi said.

She said random sampling in 14 districts (from where no coronavirus patient was found) revealed only two cases in Banaskantha district.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has so far reported 295 cases, Vadodara-102, Surat-33, Bhavnagar-23, Rajkot and Bharuch-18 each Gandhinagar-15, Patan-14, Anand- nine, Kutch- four, Porbandar and Chhota Udepur- three each, Mehsana, Banaskantha and Gir Somnath- two each, and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod- one each.

Out of 465 active cases, 461 patients are stable while four are on ventilator support, Ravi said.