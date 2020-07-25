Coronavirus in Assam: The Assam government has decided to reduce the home quarantine period of the Covid-19 infected people.

According to the government order issued by the state health department, the period of home quarantine has been reduced from 14 days to 7 days.

Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and told, "With the evolving situation, Assam government has decided to reduce the home quarantine period after discharge from hospital to 7 days." On the other hand, the state government has also decided that it will only provide essential items worth Rs 2,000 to the quarantined families living under Below Poverty Line (BPL).

"Deputy Commissioners are authorised to extend this benefit to other families like elderly, ailing, divyang and others if considered necessary to mitigate hardship," said the state government. Earlier, the state government had provided essential items worth Rs 2,000 to each quarantined family in the state, and over 1.12 lakh families in Assam have benefited so far.

The number of Coved-19 positive cases in the state is nearer to the 30,000-mark. The state tally currently stands at 29,921. The state has registered 1130 positive cases for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. Out of the new cases, at least 417 cases have reported from Guwahati city and 104 cases from Cachar district. Six more patients have died due to the deadly virus in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 76.

