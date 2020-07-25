Coronavirus in India: Nation recording over 40,000 cases daily since July 23

Coronavirus in India: India has reported nearly 49,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the new cases reported, the total tally of Covid-19 crosses 13 lakh. The country also registered 757 fatalities, taking the total death toll from Coronavirus to 31,358.

Out of 13,36,861 infections recorded so far, over 4.5 lakh are active cases and 8,49,432 patients have recovered from the deadly virus. It may be noted that the country has been recording over 40,000 cases since July 23.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the nation with over 1.4 lakh active cases and 13,132 deaths. Tamil Nadu remains on the second spot with over 53,132 active cases and 3,320 deaths.

Other states like Andhra Pradesh with 39, 990 and Karnataka with 52,799 also have a high number of active cases at the moment. Covid-19 cases are also rising rapidly in Bihar, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to witness improvement in Covid numbers and now has less than 14,000 active cases. Over 1.10 lakh people have recovered in Delhi after getting infected by virus. The rapid rise in cases over the past few days has forced many states to impose lockdown restrictions again. Some states have gone for a complete lockdown while others have opted for lockdowns in high-risk cities and containment zones.

Most experts say that a vaccine is necessary to stop rising infections in India, which is now positioned third in the list of countries worst affected by the deadly virus.

Globally, the Coronavirus has infected over 1.5 Cr people. US remains the worst affected country with over 40 lakh cases and over 1.4 lakh deaths, followed by Brazil which has over 22 lakh cases and over 85,000 deaths.