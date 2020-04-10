Coronavirus: Mumbai Turns Maharashtra Epicentre With 876 Cases

Mumbai: India's commercial capital, Mumbai has emerged as Maharashtra's Coronavirus epicentre with 876 cases so far. 5 Fresh cases were reported from Dharavi. The authorities sealed 11 areas in Ghatkopar of Mumbai.

Maharashtra has recorded 1364 cases out of which 876 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Mumbai alone. The state has recorded 97 deaths while 125 people have recovered so far.

After Dharavi reported five fresh cases of Coronavirus positive, the Maharashtra government decided to conduct door-to-door health check-up in Asia's largest slum where 10 red zones have been put under complete lockdown. More than 150 doctors have been pressed into service to carry out this mission on a war footing. The Uddhav Thackeray government has been battling Karuna virus outbreak in the state.

Over 381 localities have been termed Containment zones in Mumbai, including parts of Prabhadevi, Worli Naka, Worli Koliwada, Vile Parle, Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Byculla and several other localities.

In Ghatkopar, vegetable and fruit sales will be allowed only twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays as the locality is also a highly overcrowded area.

A resident doctor of Nair Hospital has been found to be Coronavirus positive. The doctor reportedly stays in the hostel in the hospital premises. The authorities are now engaged in contact tracing of the resident Doctor who is attached to the paediatric ward.

Earlier, Wockhardt and Jaslok Hospitals were declared containment zones after 50 healthcare professionals including doctors and nurses were found to be Coronavirus positive. Two nurses of Shushrusha hospital in Mumbai, have also tested positive for coronavirus.