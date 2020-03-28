Coronavirus news Live Updates: Cases in India surged to 851, death toll reached to 20
Coronavirus death toll in India rose to 20 and 136 fresh cases are reported on Friday summing up that tally past the 851 mark.
Andhra Pradesh has reported one fresh case on Friday, and the total cases has gone up to 12 in the state. The number of cases in Telangana has gone up to 59 which includes 10 foreigners.
Meanwhile, number of fatalities in the US inches close to 1,700, pushing the global death toll to more than 27,000.
Worldwide, the cases have reached more than 595,800 of which about 131,000 have recovered.
Live Updates
- 28 March 2020 3:40 AM GMT
Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim youth Hyderabad serving food to the children's in an orphanage
- 28 March 2020 3:36 AM GMT
Five areas in Hyderabad declared as Red Zone
Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Kokapet and Turkyamzal Kothapet areas in Hyderabad are declared as Red Zone.
Red Zone area is where coronavirus virus is highly concentrated. No one can enter the area or go out even to buy essentials. Government will supply essentials if need be.
- 28 March 2020 3:28 AM GMT
Boris Johnson in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson announced on Twitter on Friday.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video conference as we fight this virus."
- 28 March 2020 3:03 AM GMT
US FDA clears new coronavirus rapid test
The United States Food and Drug Administration has cleared a new rapid test from Abbott Laboratories, which the company says can detect the coronavirus in about five minutes.
- 28 March 2020 2:59 AM GMT
Brunei reported its first coronavirus death on Saturday, that of a 64-year-old man.
- 28 March 2020 2:59 AM GMT
South Korea has reported 146 more cases of the new coronavirus in the country, bringing the total now to 9,478. As of Friday, there were at least 139 deaths reported in the country.
- 28 March 2020 2:49 AM GMT
- 28 March 2020 2:43 AM GMT
Finally people falling in line
Delhi: People exercise #SocialDistancing while making purchases at vegetable and fruit stores & dairies. Visuals from Mandi House area. pic.twitter.com/STbBN8TaTm— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020