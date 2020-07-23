Coronavirus update in India: 45,000+ cases and 1129 deaths in 24 hours

NewDelhi: India has recorded the biggest spike in new Coronavirus cases and deaths. In the past 24 hours, nation recorded over 45,000 new Coronavirus cases while the death toll has gone up by 1,129.

India's Coronavirus count has gone up to 12,38,635 with 45,720 new cases recorded in a day. India's Covid-19 death toll has also shot up to 29,861 with over 1,000 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have climbed to 3.37 lakh, highest among all states in the country while the cases in Delhi have gone up to 1.26 lakh. Tamil Nadu, which is the second worst hit state in India, has recorded 1.86 lakh Coronavirus cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said so far 1.50 crore samples have been tested while 3,50,823 samples were tested on Wednesday itself.

Across the world, Covid-19 cases have climbed to 1.51 Cr while the death toll has gone up to 6.23 lakh. United States has recorded nearly 40 lakh Coronavirus cases so far while the death toll in the worst-hit nation has climbed up to 1.43 lakh.Brazil, which is in the second position after US, has recorded 22 lakh virus infected cases with nearly 83,000 deaths.