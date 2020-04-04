Coronavirus War: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks Mayawati For Support

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati and thanked her for her support to the government in fighting the war against Coronavirus in the state. The UP chief minister observed that this is a time to rise above political differences and work together.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is reported to have issued orders for the manufacture of 66 crore triple-layer special masks made of Khadi, which will be provided free of cost to the poor and sold at a nominal cost to others. These masks, according to an ANI report, will be washable and reusable.

UP has seen a steady rise in the number of Corona virus-positive cases over the last few days. The state has reported close to 200 Coronavirus positive cases so far with 2 deaths.

ANI reported on Saturday morning that the Maharajgunj District Magistrate, Ujjawal Kumar said that 6 attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, had tested positive for Coronavirus. The attendees to the Delhi event have been quarantined and reports of 17 out of 21 of those in the quarantine centre have been received, according to the official.