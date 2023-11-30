Couple fight on flight forces emergency landing in Delhi

New Delhi: A Thailand-bound Lufthansa flight was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday afternoon due to a fight between a couple on board. As per the reports, a German man and his Thai wife started fighting mid-air during the flight from Munich to Bangkok. Their argument escalated to a loud fight, which forced the flight to make an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Lufthansa first requested permission to land in Pakistan. When this was denied, the airline made an emergency stop in Delhi because of the unruly passengers. "The decision came after the cabin crew reported disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife," sources said.

The man of German nationality was offloaded at Delhi and handed over to airport security. He has since apologised. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is now mulling whether to consider the apology and allow the man to return to Germany, or hand him over to law enforcement agencies in India.

"The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," aviation security of Delhi airport said. Lufthansa is coordinating with the German Embassy regarding the incident. The airline has said it is ready for pushback after cooling off tyres for Bangkok.