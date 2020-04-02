Couple loses Rs 1 lakh over online liquor delivery in Mumbai

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi has declared a nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus till April 14th. Apart from the essential services, all other businesses, including liquor sales, remained closed across the country. The Corona effect has hit hard on the lives on the tipplers with the shutdown of bars and wine shops.

With this, the alcohol lovers moved their focus to online liquor sales and became the victims of the cybercrime. Recently, a couple in Mumbai has ordered liquor online and lost Rs 1 lakh. Going into the details, a couple belongs to Chembur area has searched for online alcohol and found a phone number.

Immediately, they called on the number, and the person who took the call told them to pay Rs 3,000 for online purchase for which they will receive an OTP, and that has to be shared with him to close the order.

Believing him, the couple told the OTP. Later, Rs 30,000 got deducted from the bank account on March 24th. Immediately, the couple called back to the concerned online person, where he said that it happened accidentally and assured to refund the amount.

Taking advantage of their trust, the online person obtained six OTP numbers from the couple and looted nearly Rs 1,03,000 from them. Later, the victim approached Tilak Nagar police station on March 27th and lodged a complaint on the incident.