Court grants bail to Tripura BJP leader held for manhandling poll official
Agartala : The police arrested a BJP leader in Tripura on Monday for allegedly manhandling a presiding officer during the Lok Sabha elections for the Tripura East constituency held on April 26.
A police officer said that North Tripura district BJP chief Kajal Das was arrested by the police after the assistant returning officer in the Bagbassa Assembly segment filed an FIR against him on April 26, accusing the BJP leader of manhandling a presiding officer during the polling last Friday.
However, when the police produced Das before a local court, it granted bail to the BJP leader. The North Tripura DSP had earlier constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter.
In a separate development, North Tripura District Election Officer (DEO) served a show-cause notice to BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath for misbehaving with a booth official in the same Bagbassa Assembly segment during polling on Friday.