Covid-19 death toll rises to 779

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 24,942 on Saturday, said the Union Health Ministry. This number includes 18,953 active cases, 5,210 patients who have been cured or discharged or have migrated, and 779 deaths.

The ministry said 1,490 new cases and 56 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The 56 deaths were the maximum reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

Of the 56 deaths, 18 were in Maharashtra, 15 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Delhi and West Bengal.Also there are two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Punjab and Kerala.

Of the total 779 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 301 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (127), Madhya Pradesh (92), Delhi (53), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).