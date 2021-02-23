COVID-19: India records 10,584 new cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 21,22,30,431 samples have been tested up to February 22 with 6,78,685 samples being tested on Monday.