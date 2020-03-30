COVID-19 Lockdown: UP Govt Temporarily Takes Over 5 Star Hotels For Doctors, Paramedics

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that it was taking over some of the upmarket hotels in Lucknow on a temporary basis to house doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, the news agency, ANI, reported on Monday. The report mentioned high-end hotels including Hyatt Regency and Fairdeal Hotel, which are stated to have have been acquired for the doctors/medical staff of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. Similarly, the Piccadily hotel and Lemon Tree Hotel are reported to have been acquired for the doctors/staff of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.





This proactive step by the Yogi Adityanath government is being hailed as a much-needed measure to ensure the security of doctors, nurses and paramedics who are in the frontline of the war against COVID-19. Many doctors from Delhi and elsewhere in the country have complained of harassment and threats of eviction by their landlords and house owners because of the proximity of healthcare professionals to Coronavirus positive patients during care and treatment.

The Yogi Adityanath government is stepping up efforts to contain community transmission of COVID-19, even as thousands of migrant workers stream into the state from neighbouring states and in some cases, from distant places. The UP government deployed 1000 buses to bring migrant workers from Delhi heading towards the state. Thermal screening facilities have been set up in many centres to test incoming migrant labourers.

India has so far officially recorded 1024 Coronavirus positive cases, out of which 95 have recovered. There have been 27 deaths from COVID-19 across the country.