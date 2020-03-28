COVID-19: PM Modi Calls Up CMs Of Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Rajasthan with regard to handling the Coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister is reported to have reviewed the situation arising out of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures being taken by the states. PM Modi is reported to have communicated to the chief ministers that the Centre assures all support to the states in their battle against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has risen to over 850 according to media reports. According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of active covered 19 cases at present is 748 with 66 patients having been cured or discharged. 19 deaths have been reported across the country, as per the ministry's statistics.

Maharashtra recorded six new cases of COVID-19, including 5 from Mumbai and one from Nagpur on Saturday, according to media reports, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Western state to 159.

4 migrant workers walking home mowed down by vehicle on highway

The saga of the suffering of migrant workers returning home continued in many parts of the country. 7 migrant workers returning to Gujarat from Maharashtra were knocked down by a vehicle. Four of them were killed on the spot while one was declared brain dead after admission in a Virar hospital. Two others are recovering from their injuries.

On the Andhra Pradesh Karnataka border, officials of both the state governments decided to monitor and isolate more than 1300 migrant labourers returning to their hometowns during the lockdown. The workers were shifted to an isolation facility and were provided with food. They will be permitted to go home after they are tested for COVID-19.