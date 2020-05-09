Covid-19 related research on a single digital platform

Hyderabad: A national-level digital repository is being hosted in a bid to bring all the Covid-19 related research outcomes from the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the country.



According to the All India Council Council for Education (AICTE), researchers and individuals from several HEIs are coming out with several innovations, which are commendable in addressing several issues cropped up in the fight against the Covid-19. However, these initiatives are scattered in different places.

Against this backdrop, it was decided to bring them all to on a single platform to collect and make available, to disseminate such research resources and findings to all the stakeholders. For this, following the Union HRD Ministry's initiative, the National Digital Library of India (NDLI) has been developed and rolled out by the IIT, Kharagpur.

This special collection of "Corona Outbreak: Study from Home' has been hoisted deploying academic and research material giving access to the students and faculty the relevant content on Covid-19 during Pandemic lockdown, the AICTE said.

It said that it is the first of its kind of repository is an initial collection of latest scholar publications, publisher / indexed contents, data repositories. documents, videos. journals, conferences and idea from the within India as well as the World.

Also, it enables people, students, faculty to contribute their works to the repository submitting through a contribute button. The apex technical education regulator asked universities and colleges to rope in students, faculty members, researchers. innovators and other academic staff to utilise the efforts being made by HEIs and to contribute their best to the research repository in the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

The main objective in developing the Covid digital repository is to help in providing and dissemination of the developments to a larger cross-section of researches. In turn, to take the inspiration from the same and to work on new solutions and research to find solutions to different challenges posed by the Covid-19.