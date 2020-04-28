COVID-19 tally mounts to 29,435 with 1,543 new cases

New Delhi: India on Tuesday saw the highest spike in the cases of coronavirus. With 1,543 new cases and 62 new deaths the total number of cases of novel coronavirus in India mounted to 29,435.

In a morning update the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that of the total cases, at least 21,632 are active cases, and 934 deaths have been reported so far. A total of 6,868 people have recovered from the disease while one person migrated to another country.

The total number includes 111 foreign nationals, said the Health Ministry.

In Maharashtra, total case count crossed 8,000-mark and stood at 8,590 with 369 casualties. Gujarat after Maharashtra remained badly affected from COVID-19 with 3,548 cases and 162 fatalities. The National Capital reported at least 3,108 cases and 54 deaths so far according to the Health Ministry data.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh crossed 2,000-mark with 2,262 and 2,168 cases respectively.

In Uttar Pradesh there are at least 1,955 cases while in Tamil Nadu there are 1,937 cases so far.

States which reported more than 1,000 cases are Telangana (1,004) and Andhra Pradesh (1,183).

Other states and UTs that have reported cases of novel coronavirus are West Bengal (697), Punjab (313), Odisha (118), Kerala (481), Jammu and Kashmir (546), Karnataka (512) Haryana (296), Bihar (345), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (33), Assam (36), Chandigarh (40), Chhattisgarh (37), Uttarakhand (51), Himachal Pradesh (40), Jharkhand (82), Ladakh (20), Manipur (2), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Meghalaya (12), Mizoram (1), Puducherry (8), Tripura (2). Goa reported 7 cases so far, all individuals have recovered.