Covid vaccine for kids in 6 months: Serum CEO

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) hopes to launch Covid-19 vaccine for children, Novavax, in six months, CEO Adar Poonawalla said. The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, he told an industry conference.

An expert panel of India's Central Drug Authority, which recently reviewed Serum Institute's application seeking emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax, has sought additional data from the firm while noting the jab has not yet been approved in the country of origin. The Pune-based firm had submitted interim safety and immunogenicity data of phase 2/3 bridging clinical trials conducted in the country as well as interim clinical trial data of safety and efficacy from phase 3 clinical trials conducted in the UK and the US along with its application.

The government recently permitted the export of two crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax to Indonesia, produced in India by the SII, as the jab has not yet been approved for emergency use in the country, official sources had said.

The DCGI office had granted SII permission to manufacture and stock Covovax on May 17. Based on the DCGI's approval, till now, the Pune-based firm has manufactured and stockpiled vaccine doses, they said.