Covid vax: Registration of teens to begin from Jan 1

New Delhi: Registration process for adolescents' vaccination on Cowin App will begin from January 1, Cowin Platform Chief Dr R.S. Sharma said on Monday.

Eligible teens can register themselves on the Cowin app through their Aadhar Card and school IDs. The registration process will begin from January 1 for teens (15-18) using their Aadhar Card. He informed that those who do not have Aadhar Cards can register with their school IDs.

One more option for the vaccine registration has been made available on the app. All options will be operational from January 1. Hyderabad based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin has been granted approval from Drug Controller General of India for emergency use for children aged between 12 and 18 years. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.