Cow slaughter MLA Sunil Kumar slams minister K Venkatesh

Udupi: Sunil Kumar, the former Energy Minister and Karkala MLA, strongly criticized Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's recent statement, questioning the slaughter of cows by comparing it to the slaughter of buffaloes. According to Sunil Kumar, the Congress leaders not only lack reverence for cows, which are considered sacred by a majority of people in the country, but they also lack love for the nation.

He pointed out that the Congress party had clearly stated in its agenda prior to the assembly election that it intended to repeal the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will actively oppose the Congress party on this matter, he stated during a media interaction in Karkala on Monday.

Sunil Kumar further highlighted that when the BJP was in power in the state, they sought the opinions of the people and passed the law accordingly. However, at that time, the Congress party strongly opposed the BJP's actions.

Now, Sunil Kumar criticized the Congress leaders for their sudden change in stance and their attempts to repeal the act, warning that such actions may lead to public anger. He emphasized that the existing law already prohibits the slaughter of cows below the age of 12 years, but the new Congress government is making announcements that do not align with the interests of the people.

Sunil Kumar mentioned examples such as the state's Education Minister's intention to revise textbooks and another minister's plan to ban the Bajrang Dal organization. He argued that within just 15 days of coming to power, the true motives of the Congress government are being revealed. Sunil Kumar concluded by asserting that the BJP will strongly resist any such attempts by the Congress government.