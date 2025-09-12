CP Radhakrishnan latest news: Radhakrishnan will be administered the CP Radhakrishnan oath-taking today of office by President Droupadi Murmu at the CP Radhakrishnan swearing in ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 AM on Thursday, 12 September.

The 67-year-old, who served as Governor of Maharashtra, was the NDA nominee and defeated the joint opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes with 452 votes in his favour. Reddy had managed to secure 300 votes and there were reports that there had been some cross-voting in favour of the NDA nominee.

The election was called after Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned from the position on 21 July, citing health issues.

Radhakrishnan, a veteran leader from Tamil Nadu, has been a part of RSS since his youth and has been involved in the political sphere for years, first as a Jana Sangh leader, and later as a senior BJP leader. With the NDA being a majority in Parliament, his election was never really in doubt.

On paper, the BJP-led alliance had 427 MPs in its support and the support of 11 MPs from YSRCP and the legislators of smaller parties that had extended their support to the NDA, comfortably seating him above the required mark of 377.

Radhakrishnan had earlier submitted his resignation as Governor of Maharashtra after he was elected as the 15th Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will be given additional charge of the state until further notice, as Murmu has ordered in an official Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.