CPI(M) too will reach out to Mammootty, says Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Kerala state secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday said the party would maintain cordial relations with actor Mammootty and would engage with him despite the recent social media backlash over the actor's association with party youth leaders.

Clarifying the party's stand, Govindan said that not only the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), but the CPI(M) too would interact with prominent personalities such as Mammootty.

He described the actor as a globally renowned artiste and said any criticism directed at him in the past should be viewed in a constructive manner. He said, "Mammootty is a great actor known across the world. There may have been occasions when we criticised him, but such criticism should be viewed as constructive."

Govindan said the party has decided to interact with people cutting across political affiliations and there is no reason to turn down an opportunity to speak to Mammootty if the actor is willing.

"Why should we refuse to speak to Mammootty if he is ready to talk to us? There should be good communication with him and others like him," he said.

The remarks assume significance as the controversy over the actor's association with CPI(M) and DYFI leaders has continued to attract criticism on social media.

The row erupted after DYFI state secretary and MLA M. Vijin shared a photograph with Mammootty with the caption, 'A 25-year-old with 50 years of experience'.

The post drew criticism from sections of Left supporters, with some questioning the party leaders' association with the actor.

The controversy also brought back references to an earlier episode involving CPI(M) Wayanad district secretary K. Rafiq and Mammootty during the actor's visit to the district in connection with relief-home activities.

Govindan's statement marks a clear public intervention by the state leadership, underlining that the party does not intend to allow the social media backlash to affect its engagement with the actor.

Incidentally, the superstar continues to be in the post as founder chairman of the CPI(M) backed Kairali TV channel.