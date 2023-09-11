Live
Just In
Crematorium roof collapse in Rajkot kills 1
At least one person was killed and two others were injured on Monday after a decrepit crematorium in Rajot while being dismantled suddenly collapsed, trapping the workers.
The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. in Khirasara village, Lodhika taluka.
The victim was identified as Dinesh Vagadiya ( 47), while the injured were named as Hasmukh Vagadiya and Ravi Makwana.
As the three men were engaged in the process of dismantling the crematorium's roof, the entire structure crumbled and came crashing down, burying Dinesh under the debris.
Police Sub-Inspector Kuldipsinh Gohil said Dinesh was rushed to a government hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
A case of accidental death has been registered at the Metoda GIDC police station.