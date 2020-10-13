Crime is rising as UP govt protecting perpetrators: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi/Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the rising crime graph in the state.

Priyanka said, "The UP government's politically motivated narrative of justifying and protecting perpetrators of crimes against women has only emboldened criminals across the state."

While attacking the government over the Gonda acid attack case, she attached the statement of the victims' father to her Tweet and said, "This man's three daughters aged 17, 10 and 8 were asleep in their home when someone entered and threw acid on them."

Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that "in Yogiraj, Dalits are subjected to oppression as the government is trying to save criminals to save itself, then why will the criminals fear the state government."

The party said that law and order has collapsed in the state after the three minor Dalit sisters received burn injuries when an unidentified attacker threw acid on them in Paska village in Gonda district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Two of the girls received minor injuries while the third was burnt in the face.

The Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition party in the state, is also up in arms after a woman tried to commit self immolation in Lucknow.

The 35-year-old woman attempted self-immolation in front of the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A resident of Maharajganj district, the woman has been admitted to the civil hospital in a critical condition.

The Samajwadi Party said, "Injustice and torture has crossed the limits in the state."

Recently, the state has witnessed a spate of crimes.

Close on the heels of the Hathras horror, a girl was gang-raped in a polytechnic college in Jhansi. In Gonda, a temple priest was shot over an alleged property dispute on Saturday. The victim, Samrat Das, is a 'pujari' at the Ram Janki temple.