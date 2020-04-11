Crime rates drop in Kerala, thieves suffer

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 appears to have taken a toll on thieves, as incidents of crime across Kerala has come down significantly, since the lockdown came into force. A brief comparison on the crimes registered during the same period last year shows significant decline, as crime in every segment has come down.

When it came to thefts during the lockdown period as compared to the same period in the previous year, from 12 it came down to 2 and in small petty theft cases, was a mere eight. While four murder cases have been registered, incidents of crime against women were just 10 and one rape case was registered.

While there has been a spurt in domestic violence incidents across the country, in Kerala during the lockdown period so far just two complaints have been registered.