CUO-FTII workshop on film skill for ST students

Berhampur: A 15-day workshop on Film-based Skill Courses for ST students was inaugurated at Central University of Odisha (CUO) in collaboration with Film & Television Institute of India (FTII)-Pune in Koraput on Thursday. The workshop will continue till February 23.

The CUO is the only institute in Odisha which the Ministry of Education has chosen for providing training on film-based skills for the ST students of the university under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

CUO Vice Chancellor Chakradhar Tripathy inaugurated the programme. These courses will lead to overall tribal development of the area. The mission of the university, which is the development of the local tribals, will be fulfilled through this workshop, he said. Through film-making, the tribals can speak on their problems which will lead to their empowerment, the Vice Chancellor said.

The workshop is based on four basic courses on film-related skill development programmes. These courses are Basic Course in Screen Acting, Basic Course in Screenplay Writing, Film Appreciation Course and Basic Course in Smartphone Filmmaking. Eminent professors from FTII, who are experts in these courses, will provide training to the ST students. The courses are provided free of cost to the students.

CUO In-charge Registrar Narasingh Charan Panda highlighted the importance of films in society. He cited examples of the ancient period where drama was given importance. Starting from the Kalidasa period to the present era, theatre bears its importance, he said.

Academic and Administration consultant Vibhash Chandra Jha called for injecting skill development among the students for future development. In the 21st Century era, innovation and skill play an important role in socio-economic development. This workshop will empower the students for career development through talent search, he said.

Eminent actor and FTII-Pune Professor Sanjay More said through government intervention, the process of film-making is no more an urban-centric approach. It has also become a rural-centric approach. Film is the best medium for empowering the tribals, he said.