Customs officials nab two with gold worth over Rs 2 cr at IGI airport

New Delhi : Customs officials have apprehended two passengers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and recovered over five kg gold worth over Rs 2 crore from their possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Gautam Kishore, a resident of Maharashtra and Naresh Kumar Jain, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. According to officials, the duo was nabbed on November 4 after their flight landed at Terminal-3 and during checking 5,198 grams of gold was recovered, equivalent to total value of Rs 2,81,25,573.

"The said recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962 on the reasonable belief that the same is liable for confiscation under Section 111 of the act," a senior Customs official said, adding that the passengers have been placed under arrest in terms of Section 104.