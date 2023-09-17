Live
- WHO chief pushes China for ‘full access’ to determine COVID’s origins
- KCR urges people to defeat anti-progressive forces
- Kerala Minister Antony Raju rubbishes reports of imminent cabinet reshuffle
- Congress Party Gears Up for Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Vigilance And Unity
- Schoolgirl Harassment Culprits Shot In Leg During Police Encounter In Ambedkarnagar, Uttar Pradesh
- Political parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to vote bank politics: Amit Shah
- Fatal Encounter: Police Shoot Notorious Criminal 'Kulla Viswa' During Arrest Attempt In Tamil Nadu
- Major Weapons Cache Uncovered In Manipur's Churachandpur District: Joint Operation Success
- Young women can 'bank' exercise for better heart health later: Study
- Amitabh Bachchan unveils poster of 'Olympics in Reel Life': 'Captures spirit of Indians at the Games'
Just In
CWC: Rahul stresses on ideological clarity, cautions against walking into 'traps of BJP'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked party leaders at the CWC meeting to focus on people's issues and maintain ideological clarity, while cautioning them against "walking into traps of the BJP".
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked party leaders at the CWC meeting to focus on people's issues and maintain ideological clarity, while cautioning them against "walking into traps of the BJP".
Addressing a press conference on the second day of deliberations of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party's media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera said Gandhi spoke on Saturday during the first meeting of the reconstituted CWC and called on leaders to heed the voice of 'Bharat Mata' to raise people's issues.
"He (Gandhi) laid specific stress on the need to have ideological clarity. All of us emerged from that hall of the CWC in deep thought with absolute clarity. He warned us against walking into irrelevant traps of the BJP. These are not issues of the common man or woman or to any of us," Khera said.