Cyclone Arnab: Telecom restoration efforts underway in affected districts

New Delhi: The government is is undertaking restoration efforts and monitoring the telecom network situation to ensure the continuity of essential communication services in the affected areas, after Cyclone Arnab hit along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Widespread heavy rainfall, flash floods, tree falls and power infrastructure disruptions affected telecom services across parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and adjoining regions.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in coordination with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), is undertaking restoration efforts.

“Significant progress has been achieved in restoring network connectivity across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with particular focus on resolving power supply disruptions and restoring optical fibre connectivity,” according to the Ministry of Communications.

“Emergency connectivity arrangements, including ICR and COW deployments, are being maintained to facilitate uninterrupted communication for citizens and support relief and restoration activities in the affected regions,” it said in a statement.

In Andhra Pradesh, overall telecom network availability has reached 99.18 per cent.

In Odisha, the telecom network situation in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts has been gradually improving with the easing of rainfall and receding of floodwaters.

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have initiated restoration work at affected sites, resulting in progressive improvement in network connectivity and a reduction in service disruptions. All TSPs are making sustained efforts on a priority basis to restore the remaining affected sites and ensure early normalisation of telecom services and uninterrupted connectivity for the public, informed the ministry.

Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) is a telecom arrangement where a mobile subscriber connects to another operator’s (TSP’s) network within the same telecom circle (region).

This allows users to access mobile services even if their own operator (TSP) has no coverage in that specific area. It plays a critical role during natural disasters when mobile infrastructure is damaged.

During the time of disaster, if mobile infrastructure is damaged in a region, DoT issues instructions to Telecom Service Providers to implement ICR.