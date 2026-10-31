Gold and Silver rates today, 31 Oct in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

The gold rates today in Hyderabad are stable on 31 October, 2026. Going by the gold prices today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

While in Visakhapatnam, the gold prices have been same as that of Hyderabad with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

The gold rate in Vijayawada are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

The gold rate in Karimnagar are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

The gold rate in Warangal are as follows with ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 with a fall of Rs. 3100 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 with a fall of Rs. 3380 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160 with a fall of Rs 2530.

While the Silver rate today at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam is at Rs. 2,00,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.





City 22-carat gold 10gm 24 carat gold 10gm 18-carat 10gm Silver 1kg Hyderabad Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs. 1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs.1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000 Vijayawada Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs. 1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000 Karimnagar Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs. 1,04,160 Rs. 2,00,000 Warangal Rs. 1,27,300 Rs. 1,38,880 Rs. 1,06,690 Rs. 2,00,000