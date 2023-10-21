Live
- Man booked for objectionable posters of K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
- PM Modi lauds 'relentless dedication' of police personnel on Police Commemoration Day
- Deve Gowda's faux pas lands Kerala JD (S) in fix
- Tirupati: Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle productionisation reaches key milestone
- Group insurance amount to slain K'taka cops hiked from Rs 20L to Rs 50L: Siddaramaiah
- Indian rocket to test crew escape system lifts off successfully after delays
- Indian apple varieties & its health benefits
- Telangana: Cheruku Sudhakar to join BRS today in the presence of KTR
- Paderu: Fever grips tribals in Madrabu village
- Hyderabad: HMR–Metro Fest begins
Just In
Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian sea, predicts IMD
New Delhi: A low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify...
New Delhi: A low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 21 morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.
This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year. It will be called 'Tej', according to a formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region.
The cyclonic storm is predicted to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD. Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted track and intensity, as seen in the case of cyclone Biparjoy, which formed in the Arabian Sea in June.