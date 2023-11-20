  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Cylinder blast in Bihar kills one, injures 8

Cylinder blast in Bihar kills one, injures 8
x
Highlights

A person was killed and eight others were injured when a cylinder exploded while filling balloons in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday.

Patna : A person was killed and eight others were injured when a cylinder exploded while filling balloons in Bihar's West Champaran district on Monday. The incident took place at Chhath Ghat at Pakadiya village under Chanpatia police station in the district.

Soon after the incident, the local police rescued nine victims and rushed them to the primary health centre in Chanpatia where doctors referred four of them to GMCH Bettiah. During the treatment, one of them succumbed.

Confirming the incident, Umakant Singh, the BJP MLA who represents Chanpatia Assembly constituency said that the tragic incident occurred at Chhath ghat.

The injured have been identified as Prashant Sharma (17), Vishal Kumar (8), Raushan Kumar (14), Suraj Kumar (30), Ankit Kumar (7), Pappu Kumar (13), Pallavi Kumari (15), KIran Kumari (14) and Vishal Kumar (17).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X