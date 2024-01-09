D Raja meets Lalu, Tejashwi in Patna to discuss INDIA bloc seat-sharing

Patna : A day after meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, D. Raja, the CPI national general secretary, held discussions with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Tuesday. The trio discussed the seat sharing formula of INDIA bloc for Bihar.

“After the final agreement with our alliance partners, we will give the tickets to the candidates for the Lok Sabha poll 2024. The negotiations of seats are currently underway and it will be resolved soon. We are expecting a respectable number of seats in Bihar,” Raja said.

“There are no hurdles in seat distribution in the INDIA bloc. The leaders are sitting together and will sort out the problem. Our actual goal is to defeat BJP,” Raja said.

“I have an old relation with Lalu Prasad Yadav and as I am in Patna, it was necessary for me to meet him. I interacted with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav and they also talked about defeating BJP in the upcoming election,” Raja said.

