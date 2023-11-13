Dad And Eight-Year-Old Son Discovered Hanging In Kerala; Investigation Underway

On Sunday, a tragic incident unfolded near Kottayam as the lifeless bodies of a 48-year-old man named Binu Kumar and his eight-year-old son, Sreehari, were discovered hanging in a shed near their residence in Meenadam. The grim discovery occurred around 8 am, prompting the locals who made the heartbreaking find to immediately inform both neighbors and the police.



According to the authorities, Binu Kumar and his son were known for their routine morning walks, and on the day of the incident, several people had reportedly seen them as usual. The sudden and distressing turn of events has left the community in shock, with investigators now working diligently to understand the underlying reasons that led to this tragic and extreme act.

Binu Kumar, who was 48 years old at the time of his demise, is survived by his parents, wife, and a daughter. The devastating circumstances surrounding their deaths have cast a pall of sorrow over Meenadam, prompting an earnest effort to unravel the factors that might have contributed to such a distressing incident.