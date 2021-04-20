Dalai Lama concerned over Manmohan testing positive

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed sympathy and concern over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter written to him, the Nobel Peace Laureate said, "I pray that you will make a swift recovery."

"As you know, I have enormous respect for you and count you as an old friend.

"I hope we may see an early end to challenges the coronavirus pandemic poses as it threatens every nation across the world."

His Holiness ended his letter by again offering his prayers and good wishes.