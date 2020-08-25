Dalai Lama’s security tightened after arrest of Chinese spy 

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh police and central agencies have tightened security around where Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, resides at McLeodganj – Headquarter of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), near Dharamshala.

The move comes after the arrest of asuspected Chinese spy Charlie Peng in Delhi last week. A Chinese woman, Lan Hoo, and another person, identified as Sonu Bangtoo, were detained by Himachal Police for their alleged links with Charlie Peng.

The Dalai Lama is one of the highly protected figures in India enjoying three-tier security.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said since it has come to notice of the police that the Chinese spy arrested in Delhi was running a hawala racket, and he had transferred some money to these two persons. He said the state government is looking into the matter.

"Two persons, who are now detained by the state police, were regularly tracking the movements of the Dalai Lama and passing the information to Charlie Peng. They purportedly have got money in lieu of it. In view of this, the security of the Dalai Lama has been strengthened. We can't make any compromise on the Tibetan spiritual leader's security at any cost," said CM Jai Ram Thakur.