‘Danda Nacha’ concludes with drops of blood as final offering

Berhampur: The rhythm of drums, cymbals and conch shells, which reverberated for the last 21 days for ‘Danda Nacha’ in Ganjam district, ended on Sunday on ‘Maha Bishuba Sankranti’. It concluded with drops of blood as a final offering to the mother goddess.

It is also called ‘Meru Sankranti’ by the people of Ganjam. The festivities on this day are called ‘Meru Jatra’. It also coincides with the onset of Odia New Year.

Thus, the Bhoktas or Danduas, who take up life of hard penance for three weeks and become members of ‘Danda Nacha’ troupes, end their period of extreme austerity and penance on this day. They leave the comfort of their homes to take up the penance in a festive mood in honour of mother goddess ‘Danda Kali’. After ‘Meru Jatra,’ they return to their homes.

People in large numbers gathered at Danda Kali temples in several parts of Ganjam to take part in the final rituals. In Berhampur, ‘Meru Jatra’ was celebrated at Danda Kali temples at New Bus Stand, Panigrahipentha, Diamond Tank Road, Bijipur, Ambapua and Anand Sarani.

Large crowds gathered in the areas to have a glimpse of the final offering of ‘Pata Bhoktas’, who lead the ‘Danda Nacha’ troupe. After ritualistic baths, the ‘Pata Bhoktas’ were led to the Danda Kali temples by other ‘Danduas’. The ‘Pata Bhoktas’ were blind-folded, their bodies smeared with a special paste comprising turmeric and other herbs. They were hung above a pit of fire upside down blind-folded. They were moved till three drops of blood fell from their nostrils into the fire amidst cheers by devotees.

The dance is performed in Ganjam in the month of ‘Chaitra’ and boasts of a pristine heritage. It begins 13, 18 or 21 days before ‘Bishuba Sankranti’ and culminates on ‘Meru Sankranti’. Historians believe its origin was traced to 8th and 9th AD (inception of Tantrism) after the decadence of Buddhism in Orissa.

The ‘Danduas’ undergo a lot of pain and hardship to appease the goddess and they believe that the goddesses will fulfil their desires. Some others do it to show their gratitude to the goddesses for fulfilling their desires.

The Danduas generally stay near a temple or some sacred place. They stay away from their near and dear ones to concentrate on worshiping during the entire period. They move out in the morning amidst the beating of drums and blowing of conch and trumpets. When they move in rows with red and yellow flags, locals seek their blessings.

‘Danduas’ perform on the streets and in front of one house each day when they are asked to do so by the house owner. The dance takes place in groups consisting of 40 to 100 ‘Danduas’ with expenses amounting to thousands of rupees. The head of the group is called ‘Bada Patta Dandua’ or ‘Bada Patta Bhukta’. The dance group is very carefully selected. There is a strict dress code with only white, yellow or saffron clothes being used. The deities are carried in a small red box and are fanned by peacock plumes. The ‘Danduas’ eat once in a day and they do not even drink water till ‘Pani Danda’ in the evening. Although the dance is ritualistic, there is no caste bar for participants.