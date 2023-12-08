Danve fires salvo against Praful Patel for Dawood links, seizure by ED

Nagpur: The Opposition slammed the Maha-Yuti over Devendra Fadnavis’s “letter bomb” in which he and his party tried to keep a distance from the NCP MLA and former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, and asked Fadnavis whether they would give the same treatment to Praful Patel, who had an alleged connection with an aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

The leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Friday wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard and pointed out a meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Praful Patel recently.

In the letter, Danve asked Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis "what is your position regarding MP Praful Patel, who is accused of financial dealings with Dawood's special emissary."

On Thursday 7, Fadnavis wrote a letter to fellow Deputy Chief Minister and alliance partner Ajit Pawar expressing his opposition to inducting NCP MLA Nawab Malik in the Mahayuti government. Fadnavis's letter came after Nawab Malik, who is out on bail, attended the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Assembly and met NCP leaders of the Ajit Pawar faction in the cabin of minister Anil Patil.

The letter released by Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis has created a political furore. To retaliate and take cognizance of this letter, Danve has written a letter to Fadnavis saying, “Glad to read your strong sentiments about Assembly Member Nawab Malik. We opposed the appointment of Nawab Malik on the ruling bench of Ajit Pawar due to his links with traitors. This shows how strong you are about morality and nationalism.”

However, a photograph of Ajit Pawar group's national leader Praful Patel meeting Home Minister Amit Shah was seen everywhere and Patel welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the Gondia airport.

“This same Patel has relations with Dawood and his henchmen and because of Patel's financial dealings with Dawood's special henchmen, ED has confiscated Patel's property, on Worli Seaface in Mumbai”, he pointed out.

“We can understand your strong feelings about Nawab Malik. Do you feel the same about Praful Patel? This needs to be disclosed by us,” the letter said and added that he hoped that appropriate action will be taken in this regard