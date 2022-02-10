Dates rescheduled for Manipur Assembly Elections by Election Commission

New Delhi: There has been rescheduling in the dates of Manipur Assembly Elections. Earlier 27 Feb and 3rd March was decided by the Election Commission as the date of voting for Manipur. But now Voting will now be held in the state on February 28 for the first phase and on March 5 for the second phase.

The Election Commission said in a statement that the decision is based on information, representations, precedents, material, ground conditions and all facts and circumstances in the matter. The commission had recently changed the date of assembly elections in Punjab also from February 14 to February 20. The decision was taken following a demand made by the state government and various political parties.

He said that out of 2,968 polling stations in the state, 2,400 will have webcasting and the rest will come under offline video recording to ensure free and fair elections. Chandra said senior citizens, corona virus-infected patients and people engaged in essential services will be able to cast their vote using the facility of postal ballot.