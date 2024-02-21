Days of exploitation & dynastic rule over: PM

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that J&K has got freedom from a long dynastic rule that focused on their own progress and development and not that of the people.

Addressing a large public gathering at the Maulana Azad Stadium here in which people participated braving heavy rain in the city, PM Modi said, “For decades J&K was ruled by dynasties who focused their attention on the progress and development of the ruling family and not on the future generation of the people.

“They held the future of our youth at ransom to further their own future. J&K is being liberated from such dynastic rule,” he said.

The PM began his speech praising the Dogri language which, he said, is as sweet as the Dogri people. He quoted famous poetess, Padma Sachdev to bring home his point about the innate goodness of the Dogri people. “Seeing such large numbers and their enthusiasm here today despite rain, I believe this is the biggest blessing for Viksit Bharat. The hope and faith with which the people of J&K have received the Viksit Bharat vehicles at different places has been unprecedented. It was for the first time that the government came to the doorsteps of the people. This is Modi Ki guarantee and Kanwal Ka Kamal. Dreams unfulfilled for 70 years are being realised how,” he said.

Recalling the violent past, Modi said, “Only disappointing news came from J&K about bombs and violence in the past. Today the news is all positive about progress and development. Developments projects with more than Rs 32,000 crore have been started today. This is happening for the first time. These projects pertain to education, healthcare, electric train service, connectivity, etc.”



“Dynastic rule and corruption impeded the future of our youth and today the youth of J&K are making their own future. Hartals and Bandhs have been overtaken by life and its activities. Over two crore tourists visited Kashmir last year.

More and more are eager to come now. The Congress governments did not honour our soldiers. For 40 years they kept on promising, but we have implemented one rank one pension promise,” he said.