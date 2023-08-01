DCW chairman Swati Maliwal reports visit to Manipur

New Delhi: Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Women's Commission, has submitted her report of her visit to violence-plagued Manipur to India's President, Draupadi Murmu. In her assessment, she stated that Manipur has been facing conflicts between ethnic groups since May 2023. As a result, several people have been killed. Many homes, cultural sites, and religious institutions were destroyed, and many families were forced to relocate.

On July 23, Delhi Commission for Women chairman Swati Maliwal, along with CWC member Vandana Singh, visited the violence-hit districts of Churachandpur, Moirang, Kongpokpi, and Imphal. During this time, she also interacted with victims of the violence. She went to numerous relief camps in these districts and saw the deplorable conditions that the victims were in. She also met some women and girls in Delhi who had fled Manipur amid the conflict. During their visit, the DCW team also met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Women's Commission, has asked President Draupadi Murmu to impose President's Rule in Manipur and request the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. She has requested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers visit Manipur. Aside from that, she has asked the President to establish three SITs.

According to Swati Maliwal's report, the inquiry team has also tried to investigate allegations received against police forces for looting more than 4000 sophisticated weapons, as well as police inaction and complicity in the last three months. The DCW has urged the CBI to investigate all cases of sexual violence. The case has also been requested to be heard outside of the state. She has stated that the Manipur violence should be handled in a fast track court in Delhi.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also suggested establishing a hotline for reporting incidences of sexual violence. It claims that sexual violence is frequently used as a weapon to humiliate and terrify vulnerable people in conflict zones. Many such cases are said to have surfaced in Manipur in the last three months. The administration should immediately establish a helpline to encourage women to report sexual abuse.

The following are key points from the Delhi Commission on Women's report: The Delhi Commission for mothers has offered enough help, counseling, nutritious food, clothing, medical aid, sanitary napkins, and protection from vector-borne diseases, in addition to caring for pregnant and lactating mothers and orphaned children. They intended to provide specialized care facilities for the elderly, disabled, and orphaned children in relief camps.The commission has proposed that online lessons be implemented so that students' studies in schools are not jeopardized. For the students who have been displaced, they have also asked for admittance to colleges in neighboring states, if necessary.

The committee has also requested a halt to civilian blockades of roadways in conflict-affected areas to allow for the uninterrupted flow of relief material. According to the paper, free legal aid should be provided to Manipur residents who are in urgent need of judicial intervention. Returning the bodies of those killed in the Manipur violence to their families, setting up relief camps in other states for Manipuris who fled to escape the violence, lifting restrictions on the internet, and opening all districts and there is also mention in the report of starting helicopter services till the neighboring city of Aizawl.